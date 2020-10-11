Guard stood down after telling woman to ‘put shorts on’

The overzealous security guard who ordered a woman to cover up in shorts while sunbathing in a skimpy bikini by the pool has been barred from patrolling her Sydney apartment complex.

The tenacious guard has been stood down from working Emerald Park unit complex in Zetland and pool signs that warn no G-strings are allowed have been ripped down.

Building managers have apologised unreservedly to Kristy Miller, 39, who complained she was ordered to get changed for breaking bylaws because she was sunbathing in a cheeky bottom bikini that exposed too much backside.

Her complaint was backed by more than 20 residents who revealed they, too, had been challenged over their swimwear by guards at Constant Security.

"We express our sincere apologies for the incident which took place on Monday at Emerald Park," a letter to Ms Miller from senior strata management Lucy Campbell read.

"We agree unreservedly you did absolutely nothing wrong and that the way you were treated was unfair and completely unacceptable.

"The actions of the security guard involved are indefensible and do not reflect the bylaws."

A jubilant Ms Miller welcomed the decision but said the guard needed to be retrained and re-educated on the etiquette of poolside bathing wear.

"I hope I don't see him again and that they train him on what's acceptable swimwear when sunbaking, a cheeky bikini is not a G-string, I pay $600 to live in my unit, I should be able to put on whatever I want by the pool and not feel I'm going to come attack for it.

"I said before this is Australia, not a Muslim country. Who is a security guard to tell me what I can and cannot wear?"

The Building Management Committee for Whelan Property Group confirmed a thorough investigation into the guard's conduct was underway and that signs erected in the pool area were unauthorised and installed without the committee's consent.

"These signs, and any others in Emerald Park that were erected without our express approval and consent, have now been removed," Ms Campbell added.

"Please be assured that we are taking this situation very seriously. We have launched a comprehensive and wide-ranging investigation into what happened over the weekend, and afterwards.

"The scope of the investigation includes a review of all security arrangements, protocols and training, (including the contract of the security company involved) and a review of all relevant bylaws to ensure they are clear and understood by all relevant stakeholders.

"The committee in no way endorses the actions of the security guard concerned, who has been stood down from service at Emerald Park, nor did we authorise any of the subsequent comments made to you by any concerned parties.

"You have our word that we will do everything we can to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again at Emerald Park."

On Thursday Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked for his thoughts on the stoush.

Mr Morrison told 2GB radio he was not aware of the situation but did not think there were any rules stopping Ms Miller.

"I thought they always could (wear what they want) I was not aware that any of that had been constricted," he said.

"I'm surprised that it even applied. I tell you what though, as the father of daughters I might have some dress standards and conditions, but that's for the family."

