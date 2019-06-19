Gruesome detail in newborn death

A DEAD newborn baby found dumped in the backyard of a Newcastle home was left there in a bloodied plastic bag at random, neighbours say.

Police are still frantically looking for a woman to get her medical help, saying she might've given birth just hours before her newborn baby was found dead in the Stockton home's backyard.

Emergency services were called to an address on Church St at Stockton, three hours north of Sydney, just after 7am on Tuesday following reports the newborn was found.

The resident who is believed to have found the body of the dead baby at his Church St home in Stockton. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

Police said the owner of the home, who has "no association" to the mother or the child, made the grisly discovery as they wandered their backyard in the morning.

Neighbours have reported the man who lives at the home, known as Dan, found the baby in a bloodied plastic bag.

"There was blood and everything all over the bag," one man told the The Daily Telegraph.

"The baby was still in the bag … I'd say just on the lawn.

"In no way whatsoever (was Dan connected) … it was f***ing random, it could have been f***ing thrown anywhere."

When Dan returned home on Tuesday afternoon he told reporters he was a "bit shaken and sad".

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the age and cause of death, NSW Police said.

The newborn baby was found dumped in the backyard of the home in a bloodied plastic bag. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Newcastle Police Commander Detective Superintendent Brett Greentree described it as a "heartbreaking situation" and implored the mum to come forward so they could help her.

"We have grave concerns for her, she may need medical assistance," he said.

The Stockton home where the baby was found sits next to a deserted laneway.

Det-Supt Greentree said police were now running a parallel investigation - trying to figure out how the baby died and came to be in the Stockton backyard, and trying to figure out where the mother was so she could be helped.

Concerns are held for the welfare of the baby’s mother, who is yet to be found. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

"The occupant of that residence has just gone out to the backyard (on Tuesday) morning and located the body of the newborn," he said.

"It is very important we make sure (the mother's) OK.

"It is very early in the investigation … but we should stress we are very concerned about this female who has given birth, we believe, very recently.

"We are concerned about her welfare and want to ensure any medical requirements are met."

He said neighbours and the owner of the home had been assisting police with their inquiries.

Det-Supt Greentree said police were canvassing the community, local hospitals and the surrounding neighbourhood to try and find the mother.