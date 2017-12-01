Growing bolder by the day

A BOLDER bus is about to hit the streets of Byron thanks to the artistic endeavours of around 20 Feros Care residents,

Aged between 80 and 97-year- old and dubbed the Feros Grow Bold Crewstars, the group took part in workshops with Byron street artist Teazer to pimp their ride with a new design. It's all part of Feros Care's ethos to smash the stereotypes around ageing and ability by proving that life can be fun at any age.

"You are never too old to learn new skills, to express yourself and enjoy social connection,” said Feros Care CEO Jenenne Buckley. " Our seniors have gotten so much joy and pride out of this initiative.”