Menu
Login
News

Growing bolder by the day

MAGIC BUS: Feros residents show off their new artwork.
MAGIC BUS: Feros residents show off their new artwork. Christian Morrow

A BOLDER bus is about to hit the streets of Byron thanks to the artistic endeavours of around 20 Feros Care residents,

Aged between 80 and 97-year- old and dubbed the Feros Grow Bold Crewstars, the group took part in workshops with Byron street artist Teazer to pimp their ride with a new design. It's all part of Feros Care's ethos to smash the stereotypes around ageing and ability by proving that life can be fun at any age.

"You are never too old to learn new skills, to express yourself and enjoy social connection,” said Feros Care CEO Jenenne Buckley. " Our seniors have gotten so much joy and pride out of this initiative.”

Topics:  byron bay feros grow bold crewstars feros village teazer

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Supporting good coffee cause

Supporting good coffee cause

NORTHER Rivers Community Foundation adds a sweetener to support the Coffee Box Project in Byron Bay.

Christmas carols: Where and when they are on

CAROLS: At Carols by the Sea 2014 in Byron Bay were Brylee Paskins, Allarah Paskins and Xion Jarvis.

What is your favourite carol?

Our stories of remarkable resilience on screen

CREATEABILITY: Documentary subject Mbatha Nguta.

Createability showcasing six local films on ABC Tv and iView

Touma to represent Byron in surf semis

Byron Bay Boardriders grom Touma Cameron taking out the under 14 division of the Woolworths Surfer Groms.

Byron Boardrider set for semi showdown

Local Partners