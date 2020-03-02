Menu
Four people remain in custody on serious cocaine supply allegations relating to the Byron Bay area.
Group yet to lodge pleas over cocaine supply

Liana Turner
2nd Mar 2020 11:15 AM
A LENNOX Head man charged for his alleged involvement in the supply of a large amount of cocaine remains in custody.

The case against Philip David Emanuele, 29, went before Byron Bay Local Court on Thursday, February 27.

Mr Emanuele remains bail refused on 10 charges, including five counts of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing or attempting to possess a restricted substance, drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The case was adjourned to March 23.

He stands charged alongside Suffolk Park couple Scott Edward Biber and Joanne McKinlay, 54, and Broken Head man Michael Robert Birch, 67.

Mr Birch, Mr Biber and Ms McKinlay are each facing numerous charges regarding their alleged involvement in the supply of 1.1kg of cocaine in the Byron Bay area.

Police will allege the group was charged after Mr Biber, a firefighter, was found with the drugs hidden in a fire extinguisher on January 9 this year.

Officers searched Mr Biber's home the same day and allegedly found a large amount of cash, another 12g of cocaine and a flick knife.

The accused have entered no pleas to the charges against them.

Mr Biber is due back in court this month while Mr Birch and Ms McKinlay are due to return to court in April.

