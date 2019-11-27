Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, and Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, were travelling together in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4WD crewmen with SA number plates. They were also travelling with a South Australian man named Phu Tran, 40, who is also reported as missing.
Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, and Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, were travelling together in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4WD crewmen with SA number plates. They were also travelling with a South Australian man named Phu Tran, 40, who is also reported as missing.
News

Women missing for 10 days in Outback

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
27th Nov 2019 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway for a group of people who have been missing in Central Australia for 10 days.

The daughter of one of those missing put out a plea on Facebook on Tuesday night, saying relatives of the group have not heard from them since Monday, November 18.

Police were alerted to the missing trio on Saturday November 23.

Police began an aerial search of Stuarts Well and Owen Springs on Tuesday.

They were expected to go for an afternoon trek somewhere just outside of Alice Springs.

Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, and Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, were travelling together in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4WD crewmen with SA number plates.

They were also travelling with a South Australian man named Phu Tran, 40, who is also reported as missing.

The group was also travelling with a white marked American staffy called Raya.

A spokeswoman said police held concerns for the group as it was unusual for them not to be in contact with family members.

Cops encourage anyone who may have information which may assist with investigations to contact them.

claire hockridge missing phu tran search and rescue tamra mcbeath-riley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Frightened’ homeless stick together after man’s death

        premium_icon ‘Frightened’ homeless stick together after man’s death

        Crime The discovery of a homeless man dead in his sleeping bag at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads has local charity founder John Lee deeply concerned.

        Paid parking still on the nose with Brunswick heads business

        Paid parking still on the nose with Brunswick heads business

        News SURVEY reveals owners don't feel heard when it comes to parking.

        Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        premium_icon Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        Weather THE Northern Rivers region could be welcoming some much needed rainfall in the...

        New easy to use grower's guide

        premium_icon New easy to use grower's guide

        Rural New look for iconic deciduous fruits orchard guide