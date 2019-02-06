Grounds to celebrate

MULLUMBIMBY Brunswick Valley Football Club is celebrating the news that a $200,000 grant has been approved to upgrade the club's main field at Pine Ave, Mullumbimby.

The announcement was made on-site by Federal Minister for Sport Senator Bridget McKenzie, who applauded what she described as "an outstanding application”.

The club has about 360 players and is an important part of the sporting and broader landscape, with a commitment to bringing out the best in values and creating a positive environment for all ages and levels of experience.

Club female participation officer Sharon Scriven, who was instrumental in formulating the grant application, said that efforts to enhance facilities for players and spectators had a particular focus on encouraging greater participation from females.

"This project will include drainage systems, laser grading and laying of wintergreen couch turf,” MsScriven said.

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney said the grant was another chapter in the evolution of the club.

"Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley FC continues to evolve as a club where enthusiasm and inclusivity underpins the culture that is now so evident amongst its membership,” Mr Mackney said.

"Sharon Scriven and her colleagues are to be applauded for the promotion of the game and for Mullumbimby community.”