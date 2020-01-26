Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FAST AND FURIOUS: Gun riders in the Woodford Series Round 4 are giving it their all. L-R David Boutkan, Allan Hainsworth and Adam Taylor,
FAST AND FURIOUS: Gun riders in the Woodford Series Round 4 are giving it their all. L-R David Boutkan, Allan Hainsworth and Adam Taylor,
Sport

Grit, guts, crashes during road race

Alison Paterson
26th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVERAL cyclists had their skin in the game in a very literal sense after a crash during the final sprint of a road race early on Sunday morning.

In the final moments of round four of the 2019/2020 Byron Bay Cycle Club Summer Race Series on their Woodford Lane circuit, a collision between several riders could be heard 500m away.

One cyclist had what appeared to be a broken nose, lacerations to the face and body and two others suffered shoulder and thigh grazes.

Course officials immediately swung into action to ensure the road was safe and the injured athletes received attention.

Meanwhile, once they saw their colleagues were being attended to, those riders able to climb back on their bikes, showed their grit by finishing the race.

The graded scratch race saw riders in B to D grades from several cycling clubs, including Byron Bay, Ballina and Murwillumbah, participate.

Earlier in the race, the action was fast and furious along an undulating 4km hot-dog road race, which saw riders power along one side the road, then turn and cycle back along the other side.

Stand out riders included B-grade cyclist Murray Wilkinson from Balllina, who charged through the bunch as though his wheels were on fire .

RESULTS

B-Grade

1st Murray Wilkinson, BBCC

2nd Allan Hainsworth

3rd Adam Taylor BBCC

C-Grade

1st Scott Howell MCC

2nd Michael Pattinson

3rd Matt Bone BBCC

D-Grade

1st Richard Tanaka MCC

2nd Glen Hannan BBCC.

3rd Adam Taylor BBCC.

ballina bicycle club byron bay cycling club cycling sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Who took out Byron’s Australia Day honours

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who took out Byron’s Australia Day honours

        News “We really do appreciate, more than ever, what our locals and our friends and our community do for each other.”

        AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        premium_icon AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        News THE list includes four general Order of Australia Medals.

        Why these caravan parks are becoming food destinations

        premium_icon Why these caravan parks are becoming food destinations

        News GOING camping no longer means forsaking comfort.

        Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        premium_icon Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        News FIFTH event at Lennox Head on Australia Day.