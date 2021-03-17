Grim weather warning for NSW, Qld

A wet and stormy week has been forecast for New South Wales and Queensland, with showers on Tuesday evening kicking off a long rain-soaked period.

The chances of rain for the state will be above 70 per cent for six straight days.

"The rain will get more intense on Wednesday and from there it will be a very wet week for NSW," Bureau of Meteorology duty meteorologist Helen Reid told NCA NewsWire.

"On Thursday and Friday, there will be quite a bit of action along the entire coastline.

"A high pressure system near Tasmania is extending a ridge across eastern NSW.

"The high will drift slowly east during the next day or two, to be over the southern Tasman Sea by Wednesday and it looks set to remain through to the weekend.

Sydney will be soaked for the next week, BoM experts say. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Christian Gilles

"A new trough is also expected to develop over the state's west today and another will likely form near the coast later in the week.

"Both troughs are forecast to generate unsettled weather, with potential for significant rain in some districts."

The northern portion of the NSW coast will be hit slightly harder, with at least 30mm of rain predicted for Thursday and Friday while Sydney and the Illawarra region will likely be soaked by up to 25mm.

The NSW coastline is expected to be drenched on Saturday with a 90 per cent chance of showers and winds of up to 25 km/h.

"Saturday is going to be a very wet period for NSW with that offshore trough deepening," Ms Reid said.

Queensland is also expected to be lashed by rain. A very high chance of showers is predicted for the state's coastline until Sunday.

"An inland trough extends across most interior districts and is expected to remain stationary through the week," a BoM Queensland warning read.

"The coastal section of this trough will move north into the central coast area in the next few days, accompanied by a fresh southeasterly wind change over southern waters.

"Slow moving upper troughs and lows are expected continue to bring rain and thunderstorms at times over the week and weekend."

Originally published as Grim weather warning for NSW, Qld