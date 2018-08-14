‘Cold sore killed our baby at 13 days old’

James de Malplaquet and Sarah Higson’s son Kit died at just 13 days old.

A HEARTBROKEN couple are raising awareness about how a common cold sore virus can be lethal to newborn children.

James de Malplaquet and Sarah Higson's son Kit died at just 13 days old of the virus which is easily passed on by any touch or kiss,The Sun reports.

They have now set up the charity - The Kit Tarka Foundation - to raise awareness about the virus which is thought to kill 65 babies each year in the UK. In Australia, the figures range between 3-33 cases of the virus in newborns for every 100,000 births.

Their son was born at the Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton last September.

He was healthy after being born by emergency caesarean at 39 weeks but he needed to be placed into special care due to a blood sugar problem, the Mail On Sunday reports.

While doctors carried out a series of tests and gave him antibiotics for a bacterial infection, they did not carry out any tests for a viral infection.

Doctors then diagnosed him with herpes simplex virus infection, which is the same virus that cause cold sores, and the infection caused sepsis and multi-organ failure. He died the next day.

When he was discharged, he had to come back to hospital the next day and was eventually taken to the Evelina Children's Hospital in London.

Doctors then diagnosed him with herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection, which is the same virus that cause cold sores, and the infection caused sepsis and multi-organ failure.

Kit died the following day.

Sarah, 37, said: "I remember them trying to resuscitate him, trying to bring him back by pumping his little body.

"That still haunts me."

Paediatrician Dr Patrick Davies, from Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "It's a very dangerous infection but the earlier it's recognised and treated, the better.

"If it isn't spotted, babies suffer multi-organ collapse, which is just irretrievable."

They have now set up the charity — The Kit Tarka Foundation — to raise awareness about the virus which can be spread through a simple kiss.

Nicola Ranger, chief nursing officer for the Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "HSV infection is very rare in babies and can often be very difficult to diagnose.

"We are supporting the Kit Tarka Foundation to raise the profile of neonatal HSV infection and absolutely support the Foundation's mission and vision."