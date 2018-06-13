Grieving families step closer to dangerous driver law change

THE fight for harsher penalties for drivers who cause grievous bodily harm or death has almost been won.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett fronted media today to announce the Walkers Law petition, which had been circulating for almost a year and proposed amendments to the current laws, should be passed in parliament by next Friday.

The petition was created with the help of Mr Bennett by Bundaberg women Kerri Walker and Trisha Mabley after their adult children were involved in a horror head on-crash on the Bruce Hwy on Easter Monday last year.

Mrs Mabley's son Peter Knowles survived the crash but sustained horrific injuries and Mrs Walker's children, siblings Sarah and Daniel Walker, were tragically killed.

The driver of the car which crashed into them, Hervey Bay's Donald George Gayler, was fined $3000 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

Mr Bennett said after many months of petitioning for the current laws to change to the doubling of penalties and real jail time to be served, it looked like amendments would soon be implemented.

"I'm so excited and humbled to know that these families are finally going to be treated with respect and dignity that they have been asking for," he said.

"These families didn't go into this for vengeance - they have gone into this to make sure others don't have to go through the heartache of seeing these perpetrators effectively walking away from jail time and getting just a slap on the wrist."

Mrs Knowles and Mrs Mabley's petition garnered more than 8000 signatures in the fight for harsher penalties.