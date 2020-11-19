GRIDLOCK HOLIDAY: Which town is NSW’s most wanted?

ONLINE travel service Booking.com has revealed what most locals already know, Byron Bay has become the most searched destination in NSW.

How do we know it's the most searched?

Because there are so many tourists already here, getting into and out of Byron Bay has become a gridlock holiday.

As our international borders continue to be cut off for travellers, and the pandemic is largely at bay for the time being, people are looking to their own backyard to get away.

Booking.com’s Future Travel report uncovers the top trends that will shape travel in the year ahead.

Luke Wilson, Area Manager for Australia at Booking.com said: “For Australia, the impact the pandemic has had on travel has been keenly felt. While the future of international travel remains uncertain, the ability to explore our own backyard continues to bring moments of joy and inspiration, whether through dreaming and planning, or cherishing the trips we have been able to take.

“As restrictions continue to ease in NSW, we can see holiday planners are getting ready to rediscover travel in their own state backyard.”

Recent Booking.com data revealed Byron Bay was the most searched destination in NSW, followed by Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

As travellers navigate a new coronavirus world, local travel has risen to the forefront as it remains easier, safer and often more sustainable.

Booking.com has revealed the top 10 regional NSW destinations are:

1. Byron Bay

2. Port Macquarie

3. Coffs Harbour

4. Nelson Bay

5. Kingscliff

6. Forster

7. The Entrance

8. Kiama

9. Pokolbin

10. Tweed Heads