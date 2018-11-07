‘Vile’ Grenfell Tower culprits unmasked

THEY laughed as the Grenfell Tower effigy - complete with 'brownface' figures, some wearing hijabs - burnt to the ground.

The Grenfell Tower disaster cost 72 lives but the tragedy was turned into a 'sick', 'vile' and racist attack on its victims when Guy Fawkes celebrants lit bonfires across Britain on November 5.

And now the identity of the culprits - who set alight a 1m tall cardboard mock-up of the London apartment tower decorated with racist figures-have been revealed.

Bobbi Connell, 19, his dad Clifford Smith, 49, and Paul Bussetti, 46, handed themselves into police last night after footage of the horrific joke emerged on social media.

They claim that the video wasn't racist and now fear that their lives are in danger because of the sick stunt.

According to The Sun, the footage is thought to have been filmed at Clifford's house in South Norwood in London - and pictures today show scorched grass in the backyard.

A relative of Bussetti's claimed the family is scared for their safety after the joke "got out of hand" - and insisted the 'Grenfell guy' isn't racist.

In the background to the video, partygoers could be heard laughing and hurling racist abuse at the flames.

The Sun Online has also revealed that a man named Mark Russell, 49, appears in the video along with three other men they are attempting to identify.

Among the derogatory comments was shouted "You'll be all right, don't worry. stay in your flat" - a reference to the fatal advice given to residents as the disaster unfolded last year.

"That's what happens when they don't pay their rent," another says.

"So many people lost so many loved ones, and many more have been deeply affected. To mock that disaster in such a crude way is vile," Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy told media. "I can't imagine the distress this video will undoubtedly cause to bereaved families and survivors."

British police are attempting to find the source of a Guy Fawkes night video where a model of the Grenfell Tower was set alight amid racist abuse. Picture: Twitter

Some partygoers were aware of this: at least one could be heard commenting the bonfire was "really bad taste". But the show went on.

Metropolitan police are appealing for information as to the source of the video.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, fire chiefs and victims have condemned the partygoers.

"To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable," Prime Minister Theresa May said.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "I utterly condemn this sickening video. The horrific Grenfell Tower fire was one of the most devastating tragedies our city has ever suffered - and I urge social media companies to do the right thing and remove this content immediately."

The Justice4Grenfell campaign group, which includes survivors and families of the dead, said it was "shocked at the inhumanity and callousness" of those involved.

"This was an unnecessary sickening act of hate against those who, through no fault of their own, have experienced the worst since June 14 2017. This is clearly a hate crime and as a society we should never tolerate these types of blatant acts of hatred."

The November 5 bonfire night - or Guy Fawkes Night - is a celebration of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot to blow up Parliament House.