Greens legislation to hit absentee STHL investors

BRUNSWICK Heads Tennis Club members will get a new roof over their head with a $10,000 Community Building Partnership grant announced by Tamara Smith this week.

GREENS Member for Ballina Tamara Smith MP has announced legislation for Short Term Holiday Letting she believes would empower local councils to regulate the industry whilst protecting the rights of owner-occupiers.

Under the plan, each local council would have the power to determine its own conditions and restrictions on holiday lets, but with a caveat. Resident home owners, who holiday let their whole homes for less than a prescribed number of days per year, would be exempt from the need to submit development applications.

"Local communities should be able to decide what's best for them when it comes to regulating holiday letting,” said Ms Smith. "This isn't about targeting someone making extra cash renting out their spare room on a share platform. This is about making sure that investors and developers, who don't even live in our community, are subject to the same costs of compliance and standards as commercial accommodation providers.”

"In Byron 40% of whole homes are listed on sharing platforms- where do workers and families live?

Byron Shire Acting Mayor Michael Lyon said: "In Byron Shire, Greens policy will see all whole-home holiday lets in residential areas required to register with the Council. Investor holiday lets, where the owner is not resident, will require a DA and be subject to restrictions on days per year and commercial rates.”

"Deciding on the exact conditions for holiday lets in Byron Shire will require extensive community consultation and it's likely that different conditions, in terms of night caps, would apply to different parts of the Shire. A register of holiday lets will be maintained locally to ensure compliance with the new regime.”

Well known comedian Mandy Nolan said she believed the Greens proposal would help protect the region from the actions of absentee landlords.

"They are raking in profits at community expense- it's not about a single mum renting a room in her house- it's large portions of housing stock being used to create big financial returns for investors. This is a community- not a game of Monopoly.”