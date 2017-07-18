News

Greens leader to visit party heartlands in Northern Rivers

17th Jul 2017 7:00 PM
IN TOWN: Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale will visit the Byron Shire on Sunday.
IN TOWN: Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale will visit the Byron Shire on Sunday. AAP Image

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AUSTRALIAN Greens leader, Senator Richard Di Natale will tour the Northern Rivers this weekend to reconnect with residents in Greens heartlands like Byron Bay

A key part of his visit will involve amplifying the party's campaign against the proposed Adani coal mine in North Queensland.

The controversial mine has been at the centre of recent protest efforts in Lismore and Byron in recent months.

Dr Di Natale accused his Labor and Liberal counterparts of accepting corporate donations from coal sector companies.

"While Labor and Liberal accept massive corporate donations from Big Coal, they will remain hell-bent on approving the Adani coal mine - a mine that, if it goes ahead, will contribute to the death of the Great Barrier Reef, plain and simple,” Dr Di Natale said.

"The obstacles to making the transition to a clean energy economy are political, nor technological.

"But we need to act now. We Greens know that to do this we need to work both within the system and from without”.

Sharing the Greens vision for a more sustainable and fair Australia is also part of Dr Di Natale's mission on the Northern Rivers.

He will be meeting locals on Sunday, July 23 at the Ocean Shores Tavern from 11am for a Stop Adani Action Morning to pressure Labor and the Liberal-Nationals to end their support for the project.

At 7pm that evening, Dr Di Natale will be holding a public meeting at the Brunswick Picture House to share the Greens vision for Australia and outline the big issues in the Federal Parliament.　

This is a free event and all are welcome.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  adani federal government greens northern rivers politics richard di natale

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Woman urinates in front of centre in broad daylight

Woman urinates in front of centre in broad daylight

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman allegedly urinated in front of the Byron Bay visitor information centre in the middle of the afternoon.

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Police seek same man for approaching two girls

No Caption

Girl, 9, approached at festival; Girl, 10, approached at beach

Police pursuit, drug arrests as part of operation

Police generic

Operation Saturation on the Northern Rivers

Local Partners

$35m start-up hub for our region's entrepreneurs

A NEW $35 million start-up hub will provide a world-class landing pad for regional start-ups to tap into global networks, customers and investment.

Young Makayla is a star in LA

Lismore basketballer Makayla Greensill.

Lismore basketballer Makayla Greensill in winning team at US comp

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

CONNIE JOHNSON, cancer research fundraiser, mum-of-two and founder of Love Your Sister, has entered hospice care and is “actively dying

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

UNDER CONTRACT

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!