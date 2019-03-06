Greens launch community plan

GREENS Member for Ballina Tamara Smith has presented her plan for the electorate to key community groups in Byron Shire policy commitments for a second term that will improve the quality of life for residents across the electorate.

Ms Smith said the Plan for our Community lays out "policies and commitments that will improve the social fabric of our community by addressing short-term holiday letting, public transport, housing affordability and community-owned renewable energy in the region”.

"We only want development that's appropriate for our community and I have called for a pause on new medium density and mega developments for 12-24 months in Byron Shire to let our infrastructure catch up and to make sure we are growing our towns and villages in the way we want to,” she said.

"I have committed to a bed tax for Byron Shire for three to five years, like the government introduced in Sydney in the lead-up to the Sydney Olympics.

"Our plan supports increased funding for frontline services and community advocacy groups across the electorate because without them thewheels fall off pretty quickly.

"To see my complete plan go to tamarasmith.com.au/ plan.”