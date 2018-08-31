Greens day in Byron Bay

GATHERING GREENS: Greens candidate for the Federal seat of Richmond and Byron Shire councillor Michael Lyon with Ballina MP Tamara Smith, Federal Greens leader Richard Di Natale and Greens candidate for the state seat of Lismore Sue Higginson.

FEDERAL Greens leader Richard Di Natale paid a lightening visit to Byron Bay on Friday to rally the Greens faithful.

Like most in Australia Mr Di Natale is still scratching his head over last week's leadership change that saw Malcolm Turnbull replaced by Scott Morrison.

He was unwilling to predict whether the Morrison led government will see out its full term with the next Federal election due in May 2019.

"If you had asked me if Morrison was going to be the Prime Minister a week ago I would have thought you had rocks in your head, so no-one knows,” he said.

While making no predictions, Mr Di Natale believes there is one simple reason for last week's political ructions. Fossil fuels.

"Neither side of politics is prepared to take on the fossil fuel lobby,” Mr Natale said.

"For ten years we have had a revolving door of prime minister because no-one has been prepared to take action on climate change.

"You'd think at some point the penny might drop and one of them would recognise that not only does science demand a response but the community also wants to see change.

"Both sides of politics are totally captured by the coal, oil and gas lobbies and through the Minerals Council of Australia.

"We are talking many millions of dollars in donations to the Coalition and the Labour Party and those donations are made because they want a return on their investment

"Its an incredibly powerful lobby. These guys are in Canberra every single day in and out of offices making sure every marginal MP knows their job is on the line if they take action on climate change.

"We have a democracy that is captured by these big corporate interests and we see a politics that represents them and not the people.”