Entertainment

Greens bungle debated at Splendour Forum

24th Jul 2017 8:03 AM
TALK: At the Splendour Forum from left, comedian Tom Gleeson, Greens leader Richard Di Natale, ethical hacker Chris Gatford from HackLabs and Labor MP Antony Albanese.
TALK: At the Splendour Forum from left, comedian Tom Gleeson, Greens leader Richard Di Natale, ethical hacker Chris Gatford from HackLabs and Labor MP Antony Albanese. Javier Encalada

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GREENS leader Richard Di Natale, speaking at the Splendour Forum, says he expects more senators from other parties will be affected by the double citizenship bungle that saw two of his senators resign last week.

Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam both resigned from the Senate last week after it was confirmed they both held dual citizenship, of Canada and New Zealand respectively.

Comedian Tom Gleeson, who chaired the panel, asked Dr Di Natale how he could convince members of the audience at the Splendour Forum that the Greens could recover from the bungle.

"You come clean, you make a thorough review and you make sure you fix it,” Dr Di Natale said. "Just quietly, I suspect there are a few other politicians of all sides (holding dual citizenship)... difference is, of course, we came clean.”

At that point, Labor MP Anthony Albanese, another panel member, interrupted Dr Di Natale.

"Come on, Richard, that's just disingenuous!” he said. "People sign a form saying they are citizens of Australia and no other country.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  greens northern rivers entertainment richard di natale splendour2017 splendour in the grass

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

VIDEO: REVELLERS lined up in droves at the Glitoris body art tent as the ‘Disco Boobs’ glitter trend took off at the Splendour in the Grass music festival.

'Why I took my kids to Splendour'

MUM AND KIDS: Kazzie Mahina, with kids Makoa, 4, and six-month-old Kona, at Splendour.

Child minding at the awesome Little Splendour too good to pass up

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

COPS: Police at Splendour.

VIDEO: Police confirm patrons caught with drugs inside their body.

OPINION: Splendour reached peak glitter

Courtney Smoulden and Dylan Barker sporting some of the extensive glitter available at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

2017 is, officially, the year of Splendour in the Glitter

Local Partners

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

A SECRETIVE colony for people who wanted to live off the grid in “earthships” has collapsed, leaving a community divided.

Despite dying young James leaves a legacy

James Hanna's last resting place in Brunswick Heads.

Typhoid fever has always been around

Tex, Don and Charlie: Australia's three amigos are back

Tex, Don and Charlie: An Australian super group formed by Don Walker from Cold Chisel, Tex Perkins from The Cruel Sea and widely respected guitarist Charlie Owen.

They have a new album, You Don't Know Lonely

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

UPDATED: (Inflatable) Kanye has arrived at Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

You can jump around inside his giant head

FINAL CALL: Princes’ regret over last words to Diana

ON THE night of August 30, 1997, a then-15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry received a phone call from their mother Princess Diana.

New Terminator? James Cameron wants back on board

T2: Judgment Day, was the most expensive film ever made at the time

MasterChef’s Ben on drink-driving ban

Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan face off in the MasterChef Australia final tonight.

MasterChef finalist speaks out on drink-drive shame before cook-off

‘History-making’ Hah vows Ninja return

Stars of Australian Ninja Warrior Andrea Hah and Lee Cossey pictured near their home in the Blue Mountains.

Andrea Hah has vowed to return to Australian Ninja Warrior

Eddie McGuire opens up on his return to The Footy Show

Craig Hutchison.Source:News Corp Australia

EDDIE McGuire has addressed his return to The Footy Show

French furious over ‘deplorable’ Dunkirk

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Dunkirk."

The French are angry at how Dunkirk diminishes their role

Matt Golinski proposes to girlfriend on top of mountain

Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work.

The popular personality now has some wonderful news.

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,150,000

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Great position with views and easy walk to beach

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1550000

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell fishing lodge for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!