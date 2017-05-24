Green plan for shopping complex

CONSTRUCTION has started this week at the Mercato on Byron - the new supermarket, retail and cinema complex in Jonson St.

Hutchinson Builders will begin earthworks on the 18-month project to create what is billed as being regional New South Wales' most sustainable shopping complex.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson was on site last week to help turn the first sod as part of the creation of a new Woolworths supermarket, a nine-screen Palace Cinema complex and speciality retailers.

"We are really excited to see this project get under way,” he said.

"This is the third design they have done and ... this process is an example of how you can get your commercial building up but do it in a way that is sustainable and beautiful and respectful of the area and of the community's values.”

Seventy-five percent owner of the project is Melbourne-based company Wingate and managing director of property Mark Harrison said the "development reflects the ethos of Byron, which was part of the attraction for us being involved”.

"Council has always been supportive of the project and we are very mindful and sympathetic to what Byron requires and this will very much be a game changer for the town.”

The redeveloped centre will include undercover parking, expanding the number of spaces from 100 to 330 and creating suitable bicycle facilities.

On-site recycling and solar electricity generation are among an array of sustainable design features contributing to a five-star Greenstar design rating representing Australian best practice.

Cr Richardson has urged locals to be patient with the inconvenience inevitably caused by a project this large.

"With any kind of construction comes the impact of that construction and the disruption, this is not going to be pretty process but the outcome is going to be well worth it.”