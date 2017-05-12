News

Green group questions DPI bycatch figures

Alison Paterson
| 12th May 2017 5:30 AM
Death nets: On April 23, 2017, divers from the Sea Shepherd vessel Grey Nurse, observed a decomposed mobula ray. The group are now questioning how often the shark nets were effectively checked. by DPI contractors.
Death nets: On April 23, 2017, divers from the Sea Shepherd vessel Grey Nurse, observed a decomposed mobula ray. The group are now questioning how often the shark nets were effectively checked. by DPI contractors. Sea Shepherd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SEA Shepherd are questioning the accuracy of bycatch data recorded by contractors checking the controversial shark nets.

Despite the state government's news the nets will come out next month and be replaced with drumlines, the conservation group said they doubts DPI's data.

Sea Shepherd skipper, Jonathan Clark, said there appears to be a discrepancy in the species recorded in the monthly DPI reports, after seeing contractors remove a species of ray from the nets, which did not appear in any of the subsequent reports.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Whilst operating at the Lighthouse Beach net our divers discovered two rays entangled in the net, after spending time taking images of the first ray, our divers progressed further along the net and found the second ray," he said.

"The contractor subsequently arrived at the net...... we then observed the crew retrieve the dead ray and take it on board the vessel."

Mr Clark said DPI's 8 Mar - 7 Apr report showed no deaths of the species at Lighthouse beach and other discrepancies involving dead ocellated eagle rays and a mobula ray also fail to align with their observations.

"Given we've been to the nets only five times and on two occasions observed catches, finding this discrepancy it does bring to question how often errors have been made," he said.

A NSW DPI spokesman said the rays were listed under Lennox Head, not Lighthouse Beach in the report.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bycatch report northern rivers environment sea shepherd shark nets

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Young baseballers go in batting for US prize

Young baseballers go in batting for US prize

THE Australian Senior League championship in Lismore offers the ultimate prize for young baseballers - an all- expenses-paid trip to the US.

They're back! Great white sharks return to local waters

APEX PREDATOR: Great white sharks are back in local waters.

Zero great whites were caught in the trial meshing program

Bangalow rolling out billycart fun

GO NUTS: Get your jalopy ready for the Bangalow Billy Cart Derby.

Get building for the Bangalow Billycart Derby.

Traps set to catch two wild dogs roaming in park

A wild dog believed to be responsible for killing a number of wallabies in Arakwal National Park and Cape Byron State Conservation Area in 2016.

Professional wild dog trapper engaged to help remove the wild dogs

Local Partners

Young baseballers go in batting for US prize

THE Australian Senior League championship in Lismore offers the ultimate prize for young baseballers - an all- expenses-paid trip to the US.

Green group questions DPI bycatch figures

Death nets: On April 23, 2017, divers from the Sea Shepherd vessel Grey Nurse, observed a decomposed mobula ray. The group are now questioning how often the shark nets were effectively checked. by DPI contractors.

Marine life identification concern in bycatch reports

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial film The Red Pill's local screening

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Accused of misogyny, it explores "today's gender war"

For M. E. Baird, the music comes after the fall

ON STAGE: Bangalow musician M. E. Baird.

M. E. Baird is offering a gig at Tintenbar Hall

Favorite local band Tora is back with new music

FOUR: Electronic band Tora are Jo Loewenthal, Jai Piccone, Thorne Davis and Shaun Johnston.

Tora! Tora! Tora!

The Chaser's Craig Reucassel is at war with waste

TV presenter and comedian wants us to think twice about the waste we create.

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial film The Red Pill's local screening

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Accused of misogyny, it explores "today's gender war"

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

Pete Evans’ version of the classic sausage sandwich - minus the bread - and made with lettuce cups.

Can you have a sausage sanga on bread? Pete Evans has a big new idea

For M. E. Baird, the music comes after the fall

ON STAGE: Bangalow musician M. E. Baird.

M. E. Baird is offering a gig at Tintenbar Hall

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Favorite local band Tora is back with new music

FOUR: Electronic band Tora are Jo Loewenthal, Jai Piccone, Thorne Davis and Shaun Johnston.

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Peace and Privacy

House 6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!