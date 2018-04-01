Menu
Login
News

Curious great white stalks boat

Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
by Mitch Mott

A ROUTINE day for the South Australian Police Water Operations Unit took a sinister turn after a great white shark started shadowing their two person boat.

The Investigator 2 main vessel was conducting checks of recreational boats at the Tapley Shoal about nine nautical miles east of Edithburgh when the animal decided to tag along.

“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.

The police launch, used to gain easy access to other vessels, stumbled upon the large shark as it went about its business on the isolated reef.

Officers, unfazed by the silent presence following them, continued on their way.

They decided against breath testing the animal, who is thought to have reconsidered fighting the law.

A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL
A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL

Topics:  close encounter editors picks great white police police boat tapley shoal

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Con Brio: the sultry but soulful sound of Paradise

Con Brio: the sultry but soulful sound of Paradise

THE name of their latest album came to the band's frontman, Ziek McCarter, in a dream about his late father.

Stars flock to Byron Bay and Bluesfest for Easter break

Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon enjoying lunch at The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co in Byron Bay.

MATT Damon, Lana Del Rey and more spotted in the Northern Rivers.

Late start gives some Lauryn Hill fans the blues

Lauryn Hill performs at Bluesfest on Friday March 30.

SINGER'S Bluesfest set was plagued with technical issues.

Bluesfest Day 2: Pan pipes, Prince and Plant

BOOMERANG: Solomon Island's band Narasirato at Bluesfest 2018.

From islander rhythms to Led Zeppelin

Local Partners