Great week in the surf for golfing

HI MATES, what a week of no surf last week in the Shire as the smallest the swell has been for some time with not really any waves to spark up the surfers to get out there. Golf has been Great.

Finally we saw an increase of swell on Tuesday from the south but nothing too exciting but at least we had surfers waxing up and heading out.

The full moon during the week also saw some massive tides during the evenings and still shifting some more sand around out there.

We will see the surf at a constant size for the rest of the week with southerly winds hanging around.

Surfing lessons are now back on with some good fun waves along Belongil Beach and get to Quiksilver Surf Shop for all inquiries. Byron Bay's Danny Wills is still charging into the Maxing Out Challenge that's getting closer to the start of the big event in Germany where we will see about 3400 individual participants and 650 relay teams from 84 nations.

This is DATEV Challenge Roth, the world's biggest long-distance triathlon event, which will be held on July 7, in the German city of Roth.

The race has long become a legend: The first edition of the triathlon festival in the European triathlon metropolis of Roth took place in 1984. Danny is part of the Maxing Out Challenge and is still raising much needed monies for the kids. Danny says, "I've never even done a triathlon let alone an event like this where it will take every ounce of my will and fitness to do this so please get behind me and push me.” https://4asdkids. gofundraise.com.au/page/ DannyWills0.

Surfing in Brazil starts today for the Men's and Women's CT #5 Oi Rio Pro at Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro until June 28. Let's hope they get some good waves there with Byron Bays' Soli Bailey in the second heat and hopefully charge into a few good barrels and go all the way to the finals. All details are on worldsurfleague.com.