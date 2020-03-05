Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Health

Great Toilet Paper Panic: Nation reacts to ‘apoocalypse’

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2020 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIES have seen the funny side of the coronavirus panic buying that wiped out toilet paper supplies across the country.

Customers bowled each other over to buy as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on yesterday, with supermarkets and online outlets selling out of the now rolled-gold commodity.

Supplies were placed even further in the s**t when a semi-trailer carrying toilet paper went up in flames on the Gateway Bridge on Wednesday night.

Whether it was smearing those who got caught up in the rush or gloating over their own roll mountains, Aussies were quick to tear into our toilet paper apocalypse.

 

 

Our latest national emergency.
Our latest national emergency.

 

Need more loo paper.
Need more loo paper.

 

My precious.
My precious.

 

Jealous.
Jealous.

 

Some people have enough for a paper castle.
Some people have enough for a paper castle.

 

Absolute bargain.
Absolute bargain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
apoocalypse coronavirus meme toilet paper toilet paper frenzy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW JOBS: Get paid to help rebuild after bushfires

        premium_icon NEW JOBS: Get paid to help rebuild after bushfires

        News NORTHERN Rivers companies and tradies can now apply for work in bushfire-affected areas.

        Thousands cured of hep C, but many more may need treatment

        Thousands cured of hep C, but many more may need treatment

        Health A SIMPLE program of tablets could help the 3000 others expected to be living with...

        He was literally born to sing the blues

        He was literally born to sing the blues

        News MUCH-LOVED American electric blues artist Cedric Burnside is coming to the Northern...

        Much-needed boost to recreation reserve amenities

        premium_icon Much-needed boost to recreation reserve amenities

        News IT had been the only sports ground in the Far North Coast Zone without those...