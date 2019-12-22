Great Scott! Aussie legend snaps title drought

Adam Scott kept his head to seal his second Australian PGA title. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

Adam Scott has won his second Australian PGA crown after a thrilling final round shootout at RACV Royal Pines on the Gold Coast.

The 2013 US Masters champion roared home on the back nine to clinch his first tournament victory since 2016 with a birdie on the par three 14th and an eagle on the par five 15th hole to beat New Zealand's Michael Hendry who battled a rib injury all weekend.

Scott finished the tournament at 13-under (70-67-69-69), two shots ahead of Hendry at 11-under with Wade Ormsby, Nick Flanagan, Cameron Davis, Yuan Yechun, and Min Woo Lee at 10-under.

Midway through the final round, there were 17 players within five shots of the lead. And seven within two strokes of the top of the congested leaderboard.

But as quickly as the contenders loomed, they fell away one by one to leave Scott standing tall with his hands on the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

He will move to world no.13 with the win, the 12th time he has converted a Saturday night lead into a Sunday victory. It was the 30th career tournament win for Scott.

"After a good save on 12 it was time to do something,'' Scott said.

"This has been a long time coming."

A victory in Florida in the early part of the US PGA tour three years, nine months and 16 days ago was the last time that he lifted a trophy.

His eagle on the 15th was emphatic as he followed a booming drive with a pinpoint accurate approach and made no mistake with the broomstick putter.

A remarkable up-and-down on the 17th when he used the putter from off the green all but sealed the victory in his home event.

Scott won the Australian PGA at Royal Pines in 2013 after his US Masters triumph and plans to use this victory as a springboard to another green jacket at August National.

Hendry led for most of the back nine but his approach to the 17th green clipped trees to leave his ball plugged in the bunker.

Adam Scott celebrates the win. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

He carded a bogey to hand Scott a two-shot buffer with two holes to play.

Scott took a one-stroke lead into the final round but surrendered it with a bogey on the eighth hole when he put his tee shot into the hazard.

He continued to scramble to stay in touch with Hendry and his game came good when it mattered most to put a dagger through the heart of his rivals with the birdie-eagle knockout punch.

At one stage, Scott, Hendry, Ormsby and Flanagan all held a share of the lead with the likes of Yechun, Lee, Andrew Dodt, Davis and Minkyu Kim all lurking with intent.

AUSTRALIAN PGA FINAL ROUND LEADERBOARD

275 - Adam Scott 70-67-69-69

277 - Michael Hendry (NZL) 70-68-70-69 278

Cameron Davis 72-70-69-67, Yuan Yechun (CHN) 70-65-73-70, Min Woo Lee 68-72-68-70, Nick Flanagan 72-73-63-70, Wade Ormsby 68-69-70-71

279 - Andrew Dodt 69-72-70-68 280

Kim Min-kyu (KOR) 72-69-72-67 281

Johannes Veerman (USA) 70-71-73-67, Brett Rankin 67-73-72-69, Denzel Ieremia (NZL) 77-67-69-68, Cameron Smith 74-65-72-70, Bryce Easton (RSA) 71-68-71-71

282 - Brett Rumford 72-69-72-69, Travis Smyth 68-72-72-70, Greg Chalmers 74-69-68-71, Nick Cullen 68-73-68-73 283

Damien Perrier (FRA) 70-72-73-68, Brad Kennedy 71-72-71-69, Anthony Quayle 70-66-75-72 284

Tom Power Horan 72-66-75-71, Steven Jeffress 71-70-72-71, Stewart Cink (USA) 70-72-71-71, Jamie Arnold 73-72-67-72, Brady Watt 72-70-69-73 285

Josh Geary (NZL) 73-69-73-70, Matthew Stieger 74-70-70-71, Stephen Allan 70-75-69-71, Ryan Fox (NZL) 69-72-72-72, Cameron Champ (USA) 71-70-71-73, Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 70-71-69-75