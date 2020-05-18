Search suspended for missing Tin Can Bay fisherman

The major search for a missing Sunshine Coast fisherman began again at first light this morning.

UPDATE: Tuesday 9.30am

THE search has been suspended for a missing Tin Can Bay deck hand in waters off the Sunshine Coast.

The man fell overboard around 3.45am yesterday and the crew of the boat threw life rings and an EPIRB however the man has not been located.

The vessel is a fishing trawler based in Tin Can Bay and the missing man is a foreign national aged in his forties. No assets will be deployed today and the search will now be a recovery search based on drift models.

Investigators from Australian Maritime Safety Authority will attend the vessel today to review the circumstances around this incident.

TUESDAY 8AM

POLICE have resumed a major search operation this morning for a Tin Can Bay fisherman missing at sea who was knocked from a trawler in Sunshine Coast waters early yesterday morning.

Police hold grave concerns for a Tin Can Bay trawler crew member who it is believed fell from a trawler in rough seas 27 nautical miles off Point Arkwright about 3.45am yesterday morning.

Yesterday a second search ended in tragedy when authorities found the body of an American yachtsman off Maroochydore beach after an empty yacht washed up at Mooloolaba yesterday morning.

The Alcobri yacht washed up on the rocks at Mooloolaba.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the 12m Alcobri yacht was registered to the US and contained an American passport on-board.

It had reportedly been travelling south from Hervey Bay.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins.

This morning Supt Hawkins remained hopeful the search for the Tin Can Bay fisherman would yield a different ending.

Details of the moment the fisherman disappeared overboard were recounted by the trawler's skipper yesterday.

The skipper had seen his crew member on the deck before the boat was hit by a large wave but after the wave passed, the crew member could not be found, Supt Hawkins said.

Search for missing skipper: Video: 7NEWS

Supt Hawkins said the skipper of the trawler had thrown safety equipment overboard as he searched for his co-worker, marking the location he disappeared.

Yesterday Supt Hawkins said authorities would continue to search for the missing fisherman until they deemed it "fruitless to continue".

"The information that we have is that he has gone overboard in particularly rough seas," he said.

"We will continue to search while the opportunity is likely that we will find him."

"As you would expect under these circumstances, losing a friend and a co-worker, that would be a very stressful moment," he said.

While police are holding out hope that the man is found, Supt Hawkins said the longer the man remained at sea, the more dangerous it became.

"At this stage, we certainly are hopeful that we will find him," he said.