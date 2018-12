WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

AN IRISH wolfhound dog has reportedly been put down in Nanango this weekend after it was found beaten and covered in tar.

An RSPCA spokesperson said it appeared to be a case of cruelty, which they were investigating.

Anyone with information should call RSPCA Emergency on 1300 264 625 and quote the reference number: 749912.

The regional inspector for RSPCA has been contacted for further comment.

More to come.