Granola queen makes her mark in Shark Tank

Indi Sutton showcases her range of paleo granola on the Shark Tank.

WE ALL have our hurdles in life, but Byron Bay business woman Indi Sutton has turned her weaknesses into strengths and people are noticing.

The recent contestant on Channel 10's Shark Tank has walked away with a deal that will see her business The Monday Food Co. grow at a much faster rate.

For the last three years Ms Sutton's company has provided paleo granola in a range of yummy flavours born from a need for nourishing, healthy breakfast options that were sugar/gluten/dairy free.

"I always had health problems where my body wasn't absorbing nutrients and I'd have to get transfusions for iron," she said.

"I had bowel problems and got myself tested and found my bacteria was really bad.

"When I went on the Gut Health diet it fixed me up 100%, my hormones were stable and I was absorbing nutrients better."

With a background in Naturopathy and raw food production, along with a passion for cooking, Ms Sutton was excited to create a range of foods for all ages and especially for people who have similar health problems.

"I've made the packs really fun for children," she said.

Ms Sutton said she was inspired to enter the television program, Shark Tank, where aspiring entrepreneurial contestants make business presentations to a panel of "shark" investors, because it was the next step.

"I just got to a point of growth I couldn't expand without money," she said.

"I applied and sent a video away last November."

Ms Sutton said as an introvert to stand in front of a panel of possible investors was extremely difficult.

"It was the most stressful thing I have ever done in my life," she said.

"But was an opportunity and you only get one life."

The episode of Shark Tank on Tuesday night showed Ms Sutton getting the investment that she needed to help her business grow.

"We have already grown heaps," she said.

"I can't keep up with the orders and will be moving to a bigger kitchen."

With plans to export her products overseas and to some large supermarkets, Ms Sutton has had no regrets dipping into the Shark Tank.