Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Grandparents mourn ‘cheeky’ little girl

4th Feb 2020 6:44 AM

The grandparents of a young girl who was found dead inside a hot car in Victoria have described the pain of losing their "cheeky" little "chatterbox".

Three-year-old Emily Lever was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at The Boulevard in Morwell, in Victoria's southeast, at about 8.30pm on Friday.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding her death were yet to be established, including whether it was suspicious.

But Emily's grandfather, Leslie Spark, told the Herald Sun it was "a tragic accident".

Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied
Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied

Emily would have been celebrating her fourth birthday on Tuesday, but instead her family is planning her funeral.

"The worst is to come," Mr Spark said.

Grandmother Karen Spark described Emily as a "cheeky" and "adorable" chatterbox, who had "so much life in her".

"It doesn't feel real," she said.

Temperatures reached above 40C in Victoria's southeast on Friday.

The temperature at the Latrobe Regional Airport - a 10-minute drive away - at 8.30pm hit 34.4C, the Bureau of Meteorology told AAP.

It had been 40.2C at 7pm, 38.6C at 7.30pm before a slight dip to 35.9C at 8pm.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide Squad.

More Stories

Show More
car death heat toddler victoria weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

        Weather A "VIGOROUS" southerly change has swept through the region. ***SEE THE PHOTOS***

        Why ’tropical paradise’ beaches can be deadly, dangerous

        premium_icon Why ’tropical paradise’ beaches can be deadly, dangerous

        News Senior lifesaver issues dire warning after drowning

        Student convicted of assaulting police after bar eviction

        premium_icon Student convicted of assaulting police after bar eviction

        Crime The 22-year-old’s barrister argued a conviction would harm his future job...

        ‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

        premium_icon ‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

        News Members of the public desperately tried to save a drowning man.