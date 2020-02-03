Grandmother in court after assaults on her grandchild

The woman has not seen her daughter since the incident.

A MOTHER of seven has faced court after she kicked one of her young daughters and pinned her grandson against a wall while drunk.

The 49-year-old woman, who cannot be named, was supported by a number of her children in Brisbane District Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to assaulting her five-year-old daughter and 12-year-old grandson at her Maryborough home on December 28, 2018.

The court heard that the woman had just split up with her husband of 18 years and been drinking when her daughter asked to call her father.

"The defendant kicked (her) hand, causing her pain. (She) felt scared and cried," prosecutor Jacqueline Malouf told the court.

Her 12-year-old grandson then went and got the girl's father and while the boy gathered his things to leave, the woman pinned him against the wall.

"The defendant grabbed him by the neck with her left hand, pinning him against the wall," Ms Malouf said.

"She held her fist at him as if she was going to punch him ... squeezing hard at first."

He pushed her away but as he tried to leave the house, his grandmother pushed him, causing him to fall onto a glass coffee table.

Defence barrister Penny White said the woman had been a victim of significant violence herself and had struggled with alcohol all her life.

Ms White said the woman had not seen her daughter since the incident.

"The loss of her daughter is something that has really brought home to her the seriousness of her actions, the seriousness of her drinking and what occurred," she said.

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien said the assault was at "lower end" of offending and she had taken a "number of positive steps to introduce real reform and change" in her life.

Judge O'Brien said probation would be the best way for her to continue her path to rehabilitation.

"Such an outcome is not only in your interest, but perhaps more importantly it is in the community's interest," he said.

The woman was sentenced to three years' probation.

Convictions were recorded. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636