Graduating in fine style

ART SMART: Vanessa Wetherall at the 2013 Vis Arts Exhibition upon completion of her Certificate III.

THE Byron Community College End of Year Art Exhibition is on tomorrow from 5pm at the Laneway Studio in Mullumbimby.

The graduating students would love to see the local community and all visitors to the shire come along and celebrate the occasion and see their end of year exhibition.

"The exhibition will showcase a range of recent work from students of the year-long Certificates III and IV in Visual Arts,” head tutor Virginia Reid said.

Included are works of sculpture, drawing, painting and print.

"During the year, students are often pushed outside of their creative comfort zone, with some impressive results. The exhibition is an opportunity to share these with the community.”

For student Vanessa Wetherall, seeing her completed paintings was the highlight of the course.

"There are steps you go through before you even start a painting, such as deciding your design, placement and colours,” Vanessa said.

"So when you eventually complete your painting there is a real feeling of satisfaction.”

The show opes at 5pm tomorrow night with drinks and nibbles, and from 10am-2pm on Saturday.

The Laneway Studio is located at the college's Mullumbimby campus. Head down Riley Lane, next to Chincogan Motors on Burringbar Street.