Grace Jones is back in revealing doco

DIVA: A still from the 2018 film Grace Jones Bloodlight And Bami, featuring performances and intimate, personal footage of the singer and actress.
DIVA: A still from the 2018 film Grace Jones Bloodlight And Bami, featuring performances and intimate, personal footage of the singer and actress.
Javier Encalada
THE best word to define singer, actress and fashion icon Grace Jones is mesmerising.

Aged 69, Jamaica-boirn and new-York grown Grace Beverly Jones is still as disrupting, fierce and enigmatic performers of pop culture since she first set foot on the legendary Studio 54 club after launching her first record in 1977.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami is a documentary by director Sophie Fiennes where there is no archival footage in sight, this is Jones today, and as we are about to find out, today's Jones is as mesmerising as her 1977 self.

She was mesmerising at her 2011 show at Bluesfest, but she was more than an hour late too.

She was a diva before Instagram, a supermodel before the 1990s and gender fluid before hipsters were even conceived.

Grace Jones is the Cleopatra of pop culture.

Larger than life, wild and androgynous, Grace Jones plays all these parts.

The film delves into her public persona, but also on Grace Jones the lover, daughter, mother, sister and even grandmother.

The film includes Jones' performances singing iconic hits such as Slave To The Rhythm, Pull Up To The Bumper, as well as the more recent autobiographical tracks Williams' Bloods and Hurricane.

The 22nd annual Byron Bay Bluesfest. Jamaican American Grace Jones put on a dazzling show. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily.
The 22nd annual Byron Bay Bluesfest. Jamaican American Grace Jones put on a dazzling show.

 

These personal songs also link to Grace's family life, as the film takes us on a holiday road trip across Jamaica, where her family roots and the story of traumatic childhood are uncovered.

In Jamaican jargon, 'Bloodlight' is the red light that illuminates when an artist is recording and 'Bami' means bread, the substance of daily life.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami weaves together the layers of Grace Jones' public and private life, as she moves effortlessly between different facets: she is gypsy, artist and partying hedonist, warm and funny but also a fierce and tenacious businesswoman.

