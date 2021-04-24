GPS tracker use on DVO offenders could be expanded

In the wake of two more high-profile family violence murders, a state is looking to expand the use of GPS trackers fixed to domestic violence offenders.

Queensland is looking to expand the use of GPS trackers fixed to high-risk domestic violence offenders, while a Tasmanian trial found the technology can drastically cut assault and stalking rates.

In the wake of two more high-profile family violence murders rocked the nation, Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said there needs to be talks with the states about how to enforce domestic violence orders.

While Queensland magistrates can order the use of GPS trackers in some repeat family violence cases, it has been in low numbers.

State Justice Minister Shannon Fentiman the Women's Safety and Justice taskforce was specifically looking into expanding the use of the trackers.

"In Queensland, the use of GPS monitoring can be used for bail and parole, including for perpetrators of domestic and family violence as considered appropriate," she said.

"We are looking at expanding the use of GPS trackers and will be guided by the work of the Women's Safety and Justice taskforce in their review of women's experiences in the criminal justice system."

The two-year Tasmania trial, run by its state police and the Justice Department, ended late last year with an evaluation finding there was a 70 per cent reduction in assaults, 80 per cent reduction in threats and 100 per cent reduction in reports of stalking.

Senator Ruston said it was important to look to other jurisdictions to see what approaches were working.

"We need to look at innovative ways that we can ensure these orders are enforced which could include using technology or new penalty regimes," she said.

As well as the Tasmanian tracking system, she pointed to the South Australian Government introducing tougher penalties for people who repeatedly breach DVOs or AVOs.

"It means people who have been convicted of a previous breach within the preceding five years will be liable to a penalty of up to four years in jail or fines of up to $20,000," Senator Ruston said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said there would be more funding for domestic violence initiatives in May's Budget.

Queensland's GPS trial followed the Not Now, Not Ever report into domestic violence, though in 2019 there were reports the trackers were being used in less than 1 per cent of cases.

A 2019 evaluation of the technology by Queensland Police found that without a "clearly structured and sufficiently resourced case management strategy" the GPS was unlikely to provide risk reduction for victims.

