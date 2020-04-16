Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RSPCA volunteer Maddie Harold with pups offered for adoption. Picture: Che Chorley
RSPCA volunteer Maddie Harold with pups offered for adoption. Picture: Che Chorley
Property

Govt halts unpopular new renters’ pet laws, cites COVID-19

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
16th Apr 2020 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL changes to the Residential Tenancies Act will be deferred to accommodate local and national responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes to the act passed in February include a clause that presumes tenants have a right to keep a pet by providing written notice to a landlord.

However, finalisation of the legislation was delayed due to the spread of coronavirus and national responses to residential tenancies.

coronaviruspromo

 

Attorney-General Natasha Fyles said priority needed to be given to the health and safety of Territorians, and allow the NT Government to make suitable changes.

 

 

"It makes sense to postpone the start of a Bill that will require more change to protect and provide certainty for Territorians," Ms Fyles said.

Campaigns for the changes were led by RSPCA Darwin, which sought to improve the chances of tenants not needing to surrender their animals.

Instead the Government will focus on changing legislation within the Residential Tenancies Act 2019 to align with proposed national initiatives.

In line with outcomes of National Cabinet discussions the Territory Government is working on legislative amendments to create longer negotiation periods between tenants and landlords; and create fairer terms for new leases for demonstrated hardship due to COVID-19.

Originally published as Govt halts unpopular new renters' pet laws, cites COVID-19

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks pets renters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What to expect when giving birth during a pandemic

        premium_icon What to expect when giving birth during a pandemic

        News Bringing a life into the world comes with new rules as Tweed mothers-to-be face give birth during a pandemic.

        Asbestos find delays remediation of former hospital site

        premium_icon Asbestos find delays remediation of former hospital site

        News PLANNING for the future of the property is still ongoing, according to the council.

        New 36km stretch opening soon on Pacific Hwy upgrade

        premium_icon New 36km stretch opening soon on Pacific Hwy upgrade

        News THE new section will have a higher posted speed limit of 110 kilometres per...

        There are plenty of council matters to have your say on

        premium_icon There are plenty of council matters to have your say on

        Council News PUBLIC consultation can’t happen in the same way, but it’s still taking place for...