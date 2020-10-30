Governor banishes cop over daughter

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t happy someone in his security detail got hot and heavy with his daughter.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t happy someone in his security detail got hot and heavy with his daughter.

A state trooper assigned to Governor Andrew Cuomo's security detail got hot and heavy with one of New York's first daughters - and was soon transferred to a post near the Canadian border, the New York Post reported.

Trooper Dane Pfeiffer, 35, met Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, 25, through his job as one of her dad's bodyguards, sources said.

They began dating about seven months ago - after she moved into the Executive Mansion in Albany, New York, due to the coronavirus pandemic - and Mr Cuomo learned about the relationship a short time later, sources said.

Mr Pfeiffer's relationship with Ms Kennedy-Cuomo mandated his removal from her dad's protective detail due to "the protocol of dignitary protection", according to a law enforcement source familiar with the matter.

On May 24, Mr Pfeiffer requested a "voluntary transfer" to Troop B in northeastern New York, a state police spokesman said.

Mr Pfeiffer began his career there after graduating from the State Police Academy in 2015, records show.

"He was transferred to keep him away from the daughter because the governor didn't like whatever they were doing," a source familiar with the situation said.

The move failed to cool the couple's ardour and Mr Pfeiffer routinely returned to the Executive Mansion to pick up Ms Kennedy-Cuomo for dates, further upsetting the governor, a source said.

Cara Kennedy-Cuomo reportedly started dating one of her dad’s staffers during lockdown. Picture: John Lamparski/Getty Images



Mr Pfeiffer wasn't found to have committed misconduct and his transfer to a state police station in Plattsburgh - about 257km north of the Capitol, and about 40km south of the Canadian border - didn't go on his record as official discipline, sources said.

But records show that Mr Pfeiffer bought a house in Saratoga Springs, near Albany, in 2018 and the dramatic change in his commute is considered a type of informal punishment that cops call "highway therapy," sources said.

Mr Cuomo "is limited in how much he can screw with him, so highway therapy is one of his few options," a source said.

Mr Pfeiffer declined to comment when contacted by the New York Post, but a state police spokesman claimed Mr Pfeiffer requested the transfer back to Troop B "to gain more field experience to further his career advancement track to the rank of sergeant".

"Such requests are routine, and it was granted," spokesman William "Beau" Duffy added.

Cara Kennedy-Cuomo speaks onstage at the 2019 RFK Ripple of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images



Mr Cuomo's spokesman Rich Azzopardi said "the governor had nothing to do with the transfer - it was requested by the trooper".

Mr Cuomo's apparent disdain for Mr Pfeiffer runs counter to the "advice to fathers" he gave during a news conference in April while discussing family dinners amid the coronavirus lockdown that included Tellef Lundevall, the boyfriend of Cara's twin sister, Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo.

"The answer on what you think of the boyfriend is always, 'I like the boyfriend.' Always," he said.

In an ironic twist, Mr Cuomo even outlined the peril of rejecting a daughter's choice of boyfriend, which he said "triggers NDS".

"NDS is Natural Defiance Syndrome," he said.

"It's not documented, but it is a psychological condition where if you say as a father, 'I don't like him,' Natural Defiance Syndrome kicks in and then they like the boyfriend more because he is opposed by the father."

But Mr Cuomo may have grudgingly come to accept the relationship, based on remarks he made during a radio interview last week when host Alan Chartock noted that his two other daughters - Mariah and Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, 22 - had "flown the coop" since the pandemic eased.

"Cara has been with me, she just did the (Law School Admission Test) and she's going to do the (Graduate Management Admission Test)," he said.

"She went to see a friend for a couple of days."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Governor banishes cop over daughter