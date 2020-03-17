GoT star tests positive for coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from episode 2 of season 8 of Game Of Thrones. Picture: Supplied/HBO

Kristofer Hivju, who starred as Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones revealed on Instagram on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus," the 41-year-old actor wrote alongside a selfie of him and his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju.

"My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he continued. "There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters [1.6 yards] distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."

The actor on the hit HBO series, which finished after eight seasons last year and streams on Foxtel Now, went on to note that "together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals."

He added, "Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

Hivju isn't the first Hollywood star to test positive for the novel virus.

Actor Idris Elba also announced on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, a Ukrainian-born model who starred alongside Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace, revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Last week, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson also announced that they had coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia, where the Oscar-winning actor is filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

