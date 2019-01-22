Menu
Tallis couldn’t turn down Tevita Pangai Jnr. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Gordie’s 2019 SuperCoach selection

by Gorden Tallis
22nd Jan 2019 6:02 PM

EVEN when it comes to SuperCoach, I cannot shed my loyalty to Queensland.

The majority of my squad for 2019 is made up of players from the Broncos, Cowboys and Titans or Queenslanders playing in other states.

Only a few others have snuck in.

I have two Englishman in Josh Hodgson and Sam Burgess and really, who could blame me?

They're absolute guns.

Outside of them, Zac Lomax has also snuck into my 17 - certainly a New South Welshman playing in NSW but from what I hear, you'd be a fool to leave him out of any SuperCoach team.

Among my must-haves this year are Titans playmaker AJ Brimson and Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr, who I am predicting will both have big years after breakout seasons in 2018.

But one of the players I am most excited about is Cameron Munster.

Cameron Munster is a key player for the Storm.
I cannot wait to see what he can produce this year without Billy Slater - the Storm team is his to own.

 

GORDEN TALLIS' SUPERCOACH TEAM FOR 2019

HOOKER

Josh Hodgson ($592,100)

FRONT ROWERS

Tevita Pangai Jr ($495,000)

Ryan James ($585,800)

SECOND ROWERS

Jason Taumalolo ($657,400)

Jai Arrow ($598,000)

Sam Burgess ($560,000)

HALFBACK

Michael Morgan ($409,200)

FIVE-EIGHTH

Kalyn Ponga ($614,300)

CENTRES/WINGS

Tyrone Peachey ($453,000)

Jack Bird ($320,900)

Corey Allan ($168,100)

Zac Lomax ($196,900)

FULLBACK

AJ Brimson ($462,200)

AJ Brimson makes the Tallis team. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
RESERVES

Andrew McCullough ($505,300)

Ben Barba ($467,300)

Cameron Munster ($548,500)

Joe Ofahengaue ($481,300)

EXTRAS

Payne Haas ($181,100)

Cory Horsburgh ($168,100)

Tino Faasuamaleaui ($168,100)

Thomas Flegler ($168,100)

Kyle Flanagan ($213,300)

Gehamat Shibasaki ($196,900)

Albert Hopoate ($168,100)

Tristan Sailor ($168,100)

