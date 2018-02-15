GoodRich is sending some love your way

GOODRICH can lay claim to being one of the most successful good-time rock 'n' roll bands working the North Coast pub scene today.

Fronted by the irrepressible Bruce GoodRich, the band will launch its new EP and premiere two new film clips from 7.30pm on Friday, February 23, at the Rails Hotel in Byron Bay.

The five-track EP, Love Your Way, has been a long time coming and was produced by the band together with keyboard player Murray Burns.

Burns is a local music legend himself playing in '80s new wave band Misex and founding Rocking Horse Studios in 1992, along with Alan De Vendra, before establishing a successful career writing movie sound tracks and mentoring and producing countless local acts.

"The first single from the EP is My Town, which I wrote 10 years ago when I first left Narabeen to come up to Byron Bay," Bruce said.

"Its a song about leaving the place where you grew up to start a new era and a brand new adventure."

"One of the best things about this track, for me, is the beautiful ambient emotional harmonica playing of our guitar player Jamie Ashforth who I believe is one of Australia's best harmonica players."

GoodRich first came together on Sydney's Northern Beaches around 18 years ago and this line-up of the band - featuring Pete Boland on guitar, Jamie Ashforth on guitar and harmonica, Maurice Cernogoi on bass and Johnny Mcann on the drums - has been together for 10 years.

The band will also return to the Northern Beaches to play a series of shows later in March. They play a mix of originals and covers and have just returned from a stint playing on the Rock the Boat cruise around the South Pacific.

Bruce believes that "hands down" Byron Shire has the best music scene in NSW including The Rails Hotel where GoodRich are the de-facto house band, packing it out every time they play.

"Byron has one of the best music scenes anywhere. You can go out and see a great band every night of the week," Bruce said.