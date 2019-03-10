Good work is ingrained at Stone and Wood

LOCAL charities could benefit from up to $30,000 by mid-year thanks to an inaugural public grants round to be launched on March 18 by the local inGrained Foundation.

Opening officially at the foundation's fundraising Golf Day on March 8, the Northern Rivers Large Grants Program 2019 invites Northern Rivers social and environmental not-for-profits with DGR status to apply for a grant between $15,000 and $30,000.

The foundation will award up to four grants in total in May.

InGrained Foundation board member Jasmin Daly said the grants program was designed to create connection and help the community to strengthen its local impact.

"We're asking all applicants to address how their project 'creates connection' because we feel that regardless of the need, cultivating a connected community as an outcome is at the heart of creating meaningful change,” Jasmin said.

Founded as a separate national not-for-profit by Stone & Wood in 2018, the inGrained Foundation works to attract, generate and direct donations to grassroots Northern Rivers charities to assist capacity-building in the region. After donating more than $750,000 to charities since 2013, the local brewery calls the foundation the "next step'' in its community program.

Last year, the foundation donated more than $30,000 raised through the annual Stone & Wood Murwillumbah Open Day to Wedgetail Retreat, along with a list of other donations. The inGrained Foundation team said they were excited by the huge potential of 2019.

From March 18, Northern Rivers social and environmental not-for-profits with DGR status are encouraged to read the guidelines and apply before April 19, by visiting: www.ingrained foundation.com.au.