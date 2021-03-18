Menu
Recipients of JobSeeker and other welfare will get more cash from next month after a vital bill passed in the Senate today.
News

Good news for Aussies relying on JobSeeker

by Darren Cartwright
18th Mar 2021 8:12 PM

Jobseeker recipients will get an extra $50 per fortnight to live off after the Morrison government's income support bill passed the Senate with the full support of Labor.

The increase for 1.9 million social security recipients will kick in from April 1.

Also included in the bill was an increase to the income-free threshold for JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, Parenting Payment and recipients of other related payments.

That has been raised from $100 to $150 per fortnight.

The package will cost $9bn across the forward estimates, which equates to about a 10 per cent increase on the government's typical annual spend on working age payments, Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said.

She said it was the biggest year on year increase to the rate of unemployment benefits since 1986.

The increase will be 9.7 per cent between April 1 last year and the same date this year.

Minister for Families Anne Ruston says an increase in JobSeeker payments is a “big day for Australia”. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Minister for Families Anne Ruston says an increase in JobSeeker payments is a “big day for Australia”. Picture: Mick Tsikas

"This is a big day for Australia," Ms Ruston said.

"The recovery of our economy is now well under way, so we no longer have to rely on temporary supports, which have sustained us throughout the coronavirus pandemic - we can look to the future.

"These changes strike the right balance between support for people while they look for a job and incentives to work while ensuring the sustainability of our social security safety net."

The changes comes as the Coalition government winds-up JobKeeper, which was the mainstay of its pandemic support for workers, at the end of this month.

Originally published as Good news for Aussies relying on JobSeeker

