‘Good morning, bro’: Peter’s shout to Karl

AXED former Weekend Today presenter Peter Stefanovic has debuted in his new role on Sky News today, giving his brother Karl Stefanovic a shout-out.

"It's amazing when you don't go to the Logies how good you feel the next morning when you're up at work again, so bright and early," Peter said, as he fronted the news channel's flagship show, First Edition.

"What (time) is it? I know Karl is up watching at the moment, so good morning to you, bro," he added.

‘Good morning, bro.’ Laura Jayes and Peter Stefanovic on Sky News' First Edition today. Picture: Sky

Red carpet return! Former Today host Karl Stefanovic attended the Logies last night. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

This is Stefanovic's first day in his new role on Sky after the Uber-gate scandal which cost him his role at Nine.

Speaking to News Corp Australia ahead of his new job, Stefanovic said he was "embarrassed" by the scandal, where a private conversation about his colleagues at Nine was recorded in the back of an Uber.

"I was ashamed about it all too because I got my network into trouble," Stefanovic said.

"I got my wife (fellow Nine reporter Sylvia Jeffreys) and brother into trouble; and I took that really hard."

Karl Stefanovic made his return to the spotlight at the Logies last night. Picture: Getty Images

"I apologised, which was the right thing to do and got things back on track again, but I'm in a pretty good place, a really good place actually."

Meantime, Jeffreys attended the Logies solo without Stefanovic last night, as he was up at 3am for his new role.

"He's not coming this year because he'll be up at 3am the next morning starting his new role," Jeffreys told News Corp Australia last week.

The A Current Affair reporter avoided a rerun of her controversial "vagina" dress, wearing a silver and black gown by trusted designer Rebecca Vallance to the Logies last night.

"I'm a very unfussy kind of shopper. When I find something that I like, I stick with it. It's got a bit of a 70s sense about it this year," Jeffreys said.