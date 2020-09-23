Good internet, parking, close to town: Rare gem for Byron workers

BYRON Bay is now offering a new casual office space for rent, with a dorm turning into a business meeting area.

The language schools are still operating, but with demand for accommodation decreasing, Byron Bay Student Accommodation general manager Cristobal Ahumada decided to re-purpose the areas into office space for rent.

The business graduate from Argentina has been in charge of the accommodation venture for the last two years, and has his first office rental clients earlier this week.

Cristobal Ahumada, manager at Byron Bay Student Accommodation, is now also offering casual working spaces in the middle of town.

“This space could normally accommodate around 60 students, more or less, but now we have changed it to this, and our first clients were very happy with the natural light, strong internet and easy parking while still at walking distance from the centre of town,” he said.

“We offer a desk, internet, power-points, a clean space with natural light, a fridge and a kitchenette, although people need to bring their own cup and cutlery due to COVID restrictions.

“Our first ever customer works from home but he needed to be out of there and he really enjoyed the experience.

“He met a couple of other people who rented spaces, so he wasn’t alone, while respecting physical distancing regulations.”

Mr Ahumada said the venue offers up to 30 working spaces in three different rooms.

“It would be great for a sole trader or a professional who needs a space, or for a team of people who need to meet semi-regularly at a place with easy access,” he said.

“We are hoping will be doing this for at least a year.”

The new venture will be publicised in a number of online platforms, and Mr Ahumada can be reached on 0408 166 226.