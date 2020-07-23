GOOD GENES: Mrs Brown achieves huge life milestone

BIRTHDAY: Phyllis Brown is raising the bat as she turns 100 years old

AS PHYLLIS Brown notches her century of living on July 23, she can attest that a lot of things have changed in 100 years.

Celebrating this milestone is no mean feat but Mrs Brown downplayed the effort to good luck and even better genes.

"I am very happy to turn 100. I haven't really thought about actually. Its been no effort, probably a bit a luck, good genes, good family and childhood," Mrs Brown said.

"I grew up taking things as they came along. I have always walked a lot, I still do. I was fortunate to have good parents and a happy life. I didn't smoke or drink alcohol, always ate good healthy food, and had a good genetic make up."

In that 100 years, Mrs Brown has witnessed some of the biggest moments in world history from World War II to the first moon landing.

"In my lifetime I went through the depression, and World War II. I have seen TV first introduced in Australia. I've seen good changes and bad changes over the years. In my lifetime I have seen a man walk on the moon, yet my mother came from England to Australia on a sailing ship. I saw the electricity replace gas lights," she said.

PARTY: Phyllis Brown pictured here with her son, Peter Brown, and daughter, Rhonda Andrews as she celebrates turning 100.

Mrs Brown is still involved in local real estate business Wal Murray and Co, which has a special place in her heart.

"Yes it has. My husband was in real estate for many years. He started Wal Murray and Co Real Estate and eventually left it to Peter (her son) to take the reins."

"Business has changed over time. When the business started in 1960 there were three men involved. There is about 29 people involved now."

Her kids, Peter Brown and Rhonda Andrews, say they could not wish for a better mum.

"She is a loving mum to all. She is always happy and she is a great role model to many people. She has done charity work all of her life and deserves to be 100 and in good health. She is our mum, and the very best mum, simple as that," they said.

And those family values are evident in Mrs Brown today.

"I must have good genes and am happy to share my grandchildren and great grandchildren. I have lots of visits from them and I enjoy them all."