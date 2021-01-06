Menu
Richmond Police District's police dog Yogi the Belgian Shepherd assisted in arresting two alleged offenders in Wollongbar.
News

GOOD BOY: Officer Yogi sniffed out offenders during paw patrol

Alison Paterson
6th Jan 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 7th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
POLICE Dog Yogi showed his prowess in tracking down alleged offenders and helped to keep the Northern Rivers safe once again.

Officers from Richmond Police District will allege that shortly after midnight on Monday, January 4, a number of young persons had gained access to a property on Stapleton Ave, Casino, where they stole personal items, including car keys belonging to the 91-year-old male occupant.

 

Richmond Police District canine officer Yogi.
The youths aged 13 and 16 allegedly stole the occupants vehicle and left it unattended in Summerland Way, Casino.

Police located the vehicle a short time later where they established a perimeter and called for the assistance of the Police Dog Unit.

Police Dog Yogi picked up the scent and took his handler on an extensive track which led straight to the young persons.

The young persons were arrested and taken to Casino Police Station to be charged.

The 16-year-old was charged with offences including aggravated enter dwelling, Take and Drive conveyance without consent of owner, Possess housebreaking implements, Never licensed person drive vehicle on road, and larceny.

He has been Bail refused and set to appear before Casino Children's Court on January 13, 2021.

The 13-year-old was charged with Aggravated enter dwelling, Larceny, and Be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

He was granted conditional bail and set to appear again before Casino Children's Court on the January 20.

Officers thanked Police Dog Yogi for his invaluable assistance.

Lismore Northern Star

