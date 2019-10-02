Menu
Bio Kim. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Golf

Golfer’s incredibly costly middle finger

2nd Oct 2019 7:41 AM

Bio Kim won the tournament and then lost his job.

The Korea PGA suspended him for three years for making an obscene gesture at the crowd on the 16th hole of the final round because of noise from a mobile phone camera.

Yonhap News Agency reports that Kim knelt before cameras and apologised to fans after his disciplinary hearing.

The suspension is effective immediately for Kim, who won the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open for his second Korean Tour victory this year. He leads the Order of Merit and points list for player of the year.

Yonhap also reports that Kim was fined 10 million won ($8,350).

Kim, who qualified for the PGA Tour in 2011 but failed to keep his card, had a one-shot lead when he teed off on the 16th hole and heard noise from a camera.

He turned to his right, raised his middle finger toward the crowd and slammed his driver. The moment was shown on live television.

The Seoul native held on for the victory and apologised for losing his temper. He said he would accept whatever punishment came his way.

Yonhap said the Korea PGA, which runs the Korean Tour, does not disclose discipline against players but decided to make an exception to send a message to the players.

After losing his PGA Tour card in 2011, Kim played what is now the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012 and 2013, and then again in 2018. He failed to keep his status each time.

It was not immediately clear whether Kim would be eligible to play other tours around the world while serving his three-year Korea PGA suspension, including the PGA Tour-sanctioned circuits in China, Canada and Latin America.

