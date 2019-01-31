Golfer wins in SA with strong Foundation

RISING STAR: Byron golfer Conor Whitelock is on his game lately.

RISING STAR: Byron golfer Conor Whitelock is on his game lately. Christian Morrow

BYRON golfer Conor Whitelock has just travelled to South Australia and taken out the Junior Masters competition there.

The young Byron Bay Golf Club member made it to the competition with assistance from the Byron Bay Sports Foundation.

Phil Boyd from the Byron Bay Winter Whales Swimming Club, which supports the Sports Foundation, congratulated Conor on his win.

"Well done Conor and the Sports Foundation, we are proud of you,” Mr Boyd said.

"The sports foundation started up quite a few years ago and the Whales have had them as regulars on their donations list for a long time.

"The foundation helps out our local youngsters who are selected to get to higher level sporting events and the Whales are pleased to help the foundation out.

"The Whales will again be supporting the foundation with money we raise at this year's 32nd ocean swims featuring the Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic and the Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim.

Entries are open already for this year's swims to be held on May 5. For entries and details go to: byronbayocean swimclassic.com.au