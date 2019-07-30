Golf WAG suffers wardrobe malfunction

JENA Sims' latest celebrations certainly left a mark.

After boyfriend Brooks Koepka topped the competition at this weekend's World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Sims and her favourite golfer kept the festivities rolling in the air as they headed home.

Unfortunately for the model, her red wine didn't pair well with her all-white ensemble. "It's all fun and games until you spill red on your all white outfit," Sims shared on her Instagram story. "Bleach will work right?!!!"

Jena Sims' pants took a hit.

Sims was simply elated to see Koepka add another win to the books, as he readies for some much-deserved R&R before the PGA Tour playoffs start August 8 at Liberty National in New Jersey.

"What a week! Pumped to get the W! Ready to get home and enjoy a week off," Koepka wrote on social media.

Koepka turned his final-round duel with Rory McIlroy into a runaway for his first World Golf Championships title. He had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine to take the lead and never trailed the rest of the way, closing with a 5-under 65 for a three-shot victory.

With his third win of the season, Koepka wraps up the regular-season points title a week early and claims a $2 million bonus from the Wyndham Rewards program.

He is assured to going into the FedEx Cup playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Koepka finished at 16-under 264 and earned $1.745 million.

It's Koepka's seventh win on the PGA Tour, and he became the sixth player to win a major championship and a World Golf Championship in the same year.

He won the PGA Championship for the second straight year in May, and was runner-up in the Masters and US Open. He tied for fourth last week at the British Open.

He also had a pair of top 10s in this WGC when it was at Firestone, and he had a pair of top 3s at the TPC Southwind when it was the St. Jude Classic.