Best, worst dressed on Golden Globes red carpet
Hollywood's leading men and ladies have started to hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the 76th annual Golden Globes, and in a real treat for all of us armchair critics back home, there are already some interesting looks.
While most of the biggest names in showbiz usually arrive just before of the ceremony's midday (AEST) start, there's already plenty to gawk at as celebrities begin to gather outside the Beverly Hilton hotel, including this year's Globes host and Best Actress in a Drama TV Series nominee, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh.
Oh is co-hosting the event with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, who arrived on the red carpet with his wife, Joanna Newsom.
Among the other early arrivals are longtime red carpet fixtures, Extra presenter Mario Lopez and his Australian co-host Renee Bargh, as well as E! News host Giuliana Rancic.
While the 2018 red carpet may have been a sea of black (in a sartorial nod to the Time's Up movement), this year, colour is expected to make a comeback.