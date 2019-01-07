Golden Globes: Sandra Oh’s jokes steal the show

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are co-hosting the Golden Globes.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are co-hosting the Golden Globes.

CO-host Sandra Oh and her mum stole the show during the opening monologue at today's Golden Globes.

Oh, who is not only co-hosting alongside Andy Samberg but is also nominated for her role in Killing Eve, is the first Asian host at the Golden Globes, a fact she poked fun at the start of the show.

"Crazy Rich Asians made over $200 million at the box office," Oh said. "Said Asian mums everywhere … cut to my mum, someone should cut to my mum". The camera panned to Oh's cute mum in the crowd whose expression caused everyone to erupt with laughter as she displayed the face of a typical Asian mum who is hard to please.

"I gotta say, she did not seem too impressed," Samberg said.

Sandra Oh’s mum cracked up the crowd.

The Golden Globes are typically more loose than the Oscars as booze is served during the ceremony. Oh, who once starred in Grey's Anatomy, joked: "Before we start getting sloppy, I gotta take care of my people so they don't get the Asian flush."

The camera cut to a waiter who started handing out tablets from an oversized bottle to the Asian stars in the crowd.

"If we've got a bunch of antacid out you might want to send some to the Kominsky Method table," Samberg said, pointing to the table with Alan Arkin, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones. "Reflux city over there."

Jokes aside, Oh ended the monologue with an emotional speech about representation.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change," she said.

"And I'm not fooling myself. I'm not fooling myself, next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Trust me, it's real. Because I see you and I see you, all these faces of changes. And now, so will everyone else."

Sandra Oh stars in Killing Eve.

Last year's Golden Globes were dominated by the #MeToo movement and the sexual misconduct scandal that engulfed Hollywood at the time.

But the producers of this year's Globes promised the event would be "one big party" and so far it looks like they're sticking to their word.

The Golden Globes honour the best in film and television and are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association which has just 88 members.

Leading the nominations in the film categories this year is the Dick Cheney biopic Vice (six nominations), closely followed by The Favourite, Green Book, BlackKklansman and A Star Is Born (five nominations each).

The latter film, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, is expected to dominate at today's ceremony. It's the favourite for taking out gongs in Best Picture (Drama), Best Actress (Drama) for Gaga, Best Song for Shallow and Best Actor (Drama) for Cooper.

In the TV categories, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story has four nominations with Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel picking up three.

There are only three Aussies nominated for Golden Globes this year. They are Nicole Kidman (nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama for Destroyer), Yvonne Strahovski (nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Handmaid's Tale) and Troye Sivan (nominated for Best Song for Revelation).

FULL LIST OF 2019 GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS:

Best actress, limited series or television movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best supporting actor, film

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best actress, television musical or comedy

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Best actress, television drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlande r)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best actor, television drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Best television drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best supporting actor, TV series, limited series or television movie

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Henry Winkler (Barr y)

Best original score

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

Best original song

All The Stars (Black Panther)

Girl In The Movies (Dumplin')

Requiem For A Private War (A Private War)

Revelation (Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best actor, film musical or comedy

Christian Bale (Vice)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)

John C Reilly (Stan and Ollie)

Best supporting actress, TV series, limited series or television movie

Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Best animated film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse

Best supporting actress, film

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best screenplay

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Nick Callelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Best foreign language film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best actor, limited series or television movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Best television musical or comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Best actor, television musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Best director, film

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Best limited series or television movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best actress, film musical or comedy

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Charlize Theron (Tully)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Best film, musical or comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best actor (film drama)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)

Best actress (film drama)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Best film, drama

A Star is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman