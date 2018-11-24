Woman ‘bashed’ for smoking in carpark

Emma Martin was smoking a cigarette when she was allegedly attacked by a fellow tenant. Picture: Nine News

WARNING: Confronting images.

A 36-year-old Gold Coast woman has allegedly been severely bashed by a man for smoking a cigarette in an underground carpark.

Emma Martin, a disability pensioner, was in the carpark of her Southport apartment building with a female friend when the two women were approached by a fellow resident, Nine News reported.

The neighbour, identified by Nine News as Rewi Borell, argued that Ms Martin was not allowed to smoke within the area.

Ms Martin's friend Kylie Klievens filmed the alleged incident on her mobile phone.

In the shocking video, Ms Klievens can be heard saying, "come on, stop it" as her friend is pushed to the ground beside a parked car.

"What is your deal mate? F*ck off," Ms Martin says.

A man's voice responds, "You're not allowed to smoke down here mate. My baby's sick, she's got asthma."

The footage also shows the man allegedly kick Ms Martin in the ribs while she is lying on the ground.

Ms Martin suffered serious injuries as a result of the alleged attack. Picture: Nine News

A newborn baby was reportedly metres away during the alleged incident.

Ms Martin suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and a burst eardrum in the alleged attack. She spent several days in hospital.

Mr Borell is now being charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. He is due to face Southport Magistrate's Court next week.