Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Family to farewell Qld teen killed in mass-stabbing today

by Jeremy Pierce
23rd Dec 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER stabbed to death in an horrific attack in the heart of Surfers Paradise will be farewelled on the Gold Coast today.

Jack Beasley with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook
Jack Beasley with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook

Jack Beasley, a keen rugby league player with the Helensvale Hornets, had just graduated from Year 12 at Pacific Pines High School when he was attacked during a night out in Surfers 10 days ago.

Five teens from the Logan area have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

Friends of stabbing victim Jack Beasley gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Friends of stabbing victim Jack Beasley gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Liam Kidston.

A large gathering is expected to attend Jack's funeral service at the Southport Church of Christ later this morning.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jack beasley multiple attacker murder charges southport church stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The toys that are hot this Christmas

        premium_icon The toys that are hot this Christmas

        News TOY shopping has become increasingly focused on educational and socially engaging products that are sustainable and environmentally friendly accodinrg to this local...

        The must-have reading list to send Santa

        premium_icon The must-have reading list to send Santa

        News Top books to fill Christmas stockings for kids, teenagers and adults.

        Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        premium_icon Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        News DOUBLE demerit points will be in force throughout the holiday season, with police...

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed