AFL

Gold Coast Suns deliver meals to those in need

by Luke Mortimer
3rd Apr 2020 9:53 AM
THE Gold Coast Suns have re-purposed Metricon Stadium into a makeshift distribution centre to provide free meals to senior and vulnerable club members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFL/AFLW players, coaches and Suns employees will drop off the meals to up to 1500 eligible club members (seniors are deemed as over 60).

Additionally, the Suns Community Crew campaign will be widened to deliver purchased ready-to-eat meals and produce to the wider community.

Plans are also in the works for a contactless pick-up option at the stadium.

Club partner Gilbert Street Purveyor Group and its brand the street food co backed the campaign.

Suns CEO Mark Evans said: "Since this pandemic began, our focus has been on the health and safety of our players, staff and local community and I thank the street food co for helping make this campaign possible."

Gold Coast SUNS CEO Mark Evans. Picture: Supplied
Conrad Smith from the street food co said the campaign would support the Suns during the devastating COVID-19 crisis. The AFL season has been suspended until at least May 31.

Anyone who would like to buy meals, with a percentage of revenue going to the club, can visit streetfoodco.com.au online.

Originally published as Gold Coast SUNS deliver meals to those in need

